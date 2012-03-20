TEXT-S&P summary: NDS Group Ltd.

March 20 -
Summary analysis -- NDS Group Ltd. -------------------------------- 20-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Watch Pos/-- Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Computer related
services, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
6-Oct-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
17-Feb-2011 B+/-- B+/--
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its long-term rating on U.K.-based
NDS Group Ltd. (NDS), a leading provider of digital media content security
solutions for pay-TV platforms worldwide, on CreditWatch with positive
implications on March 20, 2012. The CreditWatch placement follows the
announcement by U.S.-based technology firm Cisco Systems Inc. (A+/Stable/A-1+)
of its intention to acquire 100% of NDS for about USD5billion, including debt
and retention-based incentives.
We also placed the issue ratings on subsidiary NDS Finance Ltd.'s loans and
RCF on CreditWatch with positive implications because we anticipate that Cisco
would repay them entirely in cash on the deal's close.