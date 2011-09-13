TEXT-Fitch affirms National Express at 'BBB-' on Petermann acquisition

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 13- Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Express Group Plc's (NEX) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB-'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Stable.

The affirmation follows NEX's announcement that it is acquiring Petermann Partners, Inc. (Petermann), the fifth-largest provider of student transportation services in the US. The USD200m acquisition price (on EBITDA multiple of around 6.5x) will be funded from NEX's existing credit lines.

Fitch notes that the acquisition, which is expected to close in Q411, will modestly increase NEX's footprint in the US school bus market (by around 20% in terms of its US-based revenues or 4% of its group revenues) and thus aid business diversification. Petermann's reported operating profit margin is slightly lower than that of NEX's US operations, but comparable or better than other peers' reported margins in the US school bus market.

The debt-funded acquisition will result in somewhat weaker credit metrics. Fitch estimates that leverage (measured as lease-adjusted net debt, excluding restricted cash, to operating EBITDAR) will increase to an average of 2.6x during 2011-2013 from the previously estimated 2.4x, while FFO interest coverage is now expected to be above 5x compared to above 6x before.

The company's expected leverage continues to compare favourably with its Fitch-rated UK peer group, despite the one-off increase. A further weakening in NEX's credit metrics due to more acquisitions or trading disappointment may lead to a negative rating action. Rating upside is limited over the next year or so.

Liquidity remains adequate with GBP400m in undrawn committed credit lines maturing in August 2014 and GBP87.8m of unrestricted cash as of end-June 2011. NEX has no short term debt (except for leases). The Fitch-expected pre-acquisition free cash flow for 2011 is GBP56m and slightly negative for 2012.