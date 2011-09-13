TEXT-S&P lowers Travelport L-T rating to 'CCC'; on watch negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 13- Travel services provider Travelport LLC (Travelport) is facing increased refinancing risk and tightening financial covenant headroom.

-- In our opinion, this increases Travelport's near-term liquidity risk to a level that is commensurate with what we view as a weak liquidity profile.

-- As a result, we are lowering our long-term corporate credit ratings on Travelport Holdings Limited and Travelport to 'CCC' from 'B-', and placing them on CreditWatch negative.

-- The CreditWatch placement primarily reflects the significant near-term refinancing risk associated with the current $693 million payment-in-kind loan at Travelport Holdings due in March 2012 and our forecasts for tight covenant headroom over the next couple of quarters.

Standard and Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its long-term corporate credit ratings on travel services provider Travelport Holdings Limited and its operating subsidiary Travelport LLC (Travelport) to 'CCC' from 'B-' and placed them on CreditWatch with negative implications.

At the same time, we lowered the long-term rating on Travelport's senior secured debt to 'CCC+' from 'B'. The recovery rating on the senior secured debt remains unchanged at '2'. In addition, we lowered the long-term ratings on Travelport's senior unsecured debt to 'CCC-' from 'CCC+', and on the various subordinated debt instruments to 'CC' from 'CCC', with recovery ratings of '5' and '6' remaining unchanged, respectively.

The rating actions primarily reflect our view that Travelport is facing increased liquidity risk as a result of the upcoming maturity of its $693 million (as of end-June 2011) payment-in-kind (PIK) loan at Travelport Holdings, due in March 2012. We do not currently believe that the company will be able to secure sufficient cash resources either from operations or disposals to repay these notes, and will therefore need to find a refinancing solution. In our opinion, this may be difficult given Travelport's highly leveraged capital structure, partially pledged asset base, and currently weak debt capital markets. Therefore, we believe that there is an increased risk that the company will not be able to honor its initial promise to repay the PIK loan by March 2012.

We also note that, under our forecasts, the convenant on Travelport's bank facility will remain tight in the foreseeable future, heightened by the loss of its hosting contract for the United Airlines website. We anticipate that this will affect the company's EBITDA from 2012.

In our opinion, Travelport's high level of debt (and related interest payments) currently limits any material improvement to its highly leveraged financial risk profile over the near term. The high debt burden also makes it unlikely that the company would be able to access further funding at this stage.

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement within the next three months, after receiving information regarding Travelport's plans to refinance the maturing PIK loan. We will discuss these plans with management, and subsequently assess how these may affect the ratings.

We will likely lower the ratings if Travelport cannot produce a credible refinancing plan within the next three months, as this would raise further questions about the company's ability to refinance the PIK loan.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- U.S.-Based Travel Services Provider Travelport LLC Proposed Senior Notes Rated 'CCC+'; Recovery Rating '5', Aug. 12, 2010

-- Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July, 2, 2010

-- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009