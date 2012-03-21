TEXT-S&P lowers rtgs in Clavis Securities' series 2006-01, 2007-01

March 21 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have carried out our credit and cash flow analysis using our recently updated U.K. RMBS criteria.

-- As a result, we have lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on series 2006-01's class M1a, M1b, M2a, B1a, B1b, and B2a notes, and series 2007-01'sclass AZa, M1a, M1b, M2a, M2b, B1a, B1b, and B2a notes.

-- We have also affirmed and removed them CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A3a and A3b notes in both series.

-- Clavis Securities' series 2006-01 and series 2007-01 are U.K. RMBS transactions backed by residential mortgages originated by GMAC Residential Funding Co.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on Clavis Securities PLC's series 2006-01 class M1a, M1b, M2a, B1a, B1b, and B2a notes, and series 2007-01 class AZa, M1a, M1b, M2a, M2b, B1a, B1b, and B2a notes. At the same time, we have affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A3a and A3b notes in both series (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received (November 2011). Our analysis reflects our recently published U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria (see "U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 9, 2011), and other relevant criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010, and "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published on May 3, 2010).