TEXT-S&P summary:China Lumena New Materials Corp.

March 21 -

Summary analysis -- China Lumena New Materials Corp. -------------- 21-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: China

Mult. CUSIP6: 550243

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Sep-2011 B+/-- B+/--

07-Oct-2009 BB-/-- BB-/--

Rationale

The rating on China based thenardite and polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) producer China Lumena New Materials Corp. reflects the company's high revenue concentration in a niche market, its limited distribution channels, high counterparty risk exposure, and aggressive expansion. Lumena's leading domestic market positions and high profitability temper these weaknesses.

In our opinion, Lumena's dependence on market growth to meet its growing production capacity and to absorb its new products undermines its "weak" business risk profile, as our criteria define the term. The company also has limited channels of product distribution. We believe that the inclusion of PPS as a key product in the government's 12th five-year plan for new material industry will help the PPS business. The emission standards that the government announced last year, particularly those for the power sector, should also support the business.