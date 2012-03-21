TEXT-S&P cuts Hartford Financial Services' Life subsidiaries

March 21 -
Overview
-- Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. announced today that it will
shift its focus away from certain products in its wealth management segment,
and will likely divest individual life and retirement plans.
-- Given its planned exit from these businesses, we are rating each life
subsidiary on its stand-alone credit characteristics.
-- As a result, we are downgrading the subsidiaries previously aggregated
under Hartford Life, and assigning individual ratings and outlooks to each
legal entity.
-- We are also downgrading to 'BBB-' the $240 million senior debt issued
by Hartford Life Inc.
-- We are affirming our ratings on the holding company, the holding
company debt, and the property/casualty subsidiaries represented by the
Hartford Fire group.
Rating Action
On March 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services lowered its counterparty
credit and insurer financial strength ratings on most of the subsidiaries of
Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) previously considered
aggregated under Hartford Life--Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Co.
(HLA), Hartford Life Insurance Co. (HLIC), Hartford Life and Annuity Insurance
Co. (HLAI), Hartford International Life Reassurance Corp. (HILRE). We have
assigned individual ratings and outlooks to each legal entity (see list
below).
At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB/A-2' ratings on HIG itself and those on
its holding company debt, and its property/casualty (P/C) insurance operating
subsidiaries. We also affirmed the 'A-' rating on American Maturity Life
Insurance Co. (AML). The outlook on HLAI is negative, and the outlook on all
other Hartford entities is stable.