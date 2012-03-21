TEXT-S&P summary:Telephone and Data Systems Inc.

March 21 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Telephone and Data Systems Inc. --------------- 21-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Illinois

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 879433

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Mar-2008 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

23-Apr-2007 BB+/-- BB+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Chicago-based diversified telecommunications services provider Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) are supported by its "modest" financial risk profile (based on Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria), which reflects the company's conservative financial policies, low leverage, and "strong" liquidity (based on our criteria). Standard & Poor's views the business risk profile as "fair" (under our criteria). TDS' wireless operations have come under significant competitive pressure, which has intensified over the past few years, and hampers growth, while its wireline segment is facing the same secular declines affecting the wireline industry as a whole.

TDS is a large regional wireless provider with a modest-sized incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) and competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC) business. The wireless business, which operates under the U.S. Cellular name and is 83% owned by TDS, is the largest component, contributing about 84% of 2011 consolidated revenues and 76% of 2011 consolidated EBITDA.

Standard & Poor's views TDS' financial risk profile as modest. The company currently benefits from moderate leverage for the rating and strong liquidity, with $809 million in cash and short-term investments as of Dec.31, 2011 and a total of $700 million in undrawn revolving credit facilities. Total debt to 2011 EBITDA was about 2x, including our adjustments for operating lease payments. Standard & Poor's adjusted EBITDA includes the benefit from the cash distributions from the company's unconsolidated wireless properties, which totaled about $92 million for 2011.