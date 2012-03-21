TEXT-S&P summary:Telephone and Data Systems Inc.

March 21 -
Summary analysis -- Telephone and Data Systems Inc.
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/--
State/Province: Illinois
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 879433
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Mar-2008 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
23-Apr-2007 BB+/-- BB+/--
Rationale
The ratings on Chicago-based diversified telecommunications services provider
Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) are supported by its "modest" financial
risk profile (based on Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria), which
reflects the company's conservative financial policies, low leverage, and
"strong" liquidity (based on our criteria). Standard & Poor's views the
business risk profile as "fair" (under our criteria). TDS' wireless operations
have come under significant competitive pressure, which has intensified over
the past few years, and hampers growth, while its wireline segment is facing
the same secular declines affecting the wireline industry as a whole.
TDS is a large regional wireless provider with a modest-sized incumbent local
exchange carrier (ILEC) and competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC)
business. The wireless business, which operates under the U.S. Cellular name
and is 83% owned by TDS, is the largest component, contributing about 84% of
2011 consolidated revenues and 76% of 2011 consolidated EBITDA.
Standard & Poor's views TDS' financial risk profile as modest. The company
currently benefits from moderate leverage for the rating and strong liquidity,
with $809 million in cash and short-term investments as of Dec.31, 2011 and a
total of $700 million in undrawn revolving credit facilities. Total debt to
2011 EBITDA was about 2x, including our adjustments for operating lease
payments. Standard & Poor's adjusted EBITDA includes the benefit from the cash
distributions from the company's unconsolidated wireless properties, which
totaled about $92 million for 2011.