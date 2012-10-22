TEXT-S&P:POSCO downgraded to 'BBB+'; outlook stable

Oct 22 -
Overview
-- In our opinion, POSCO is unlikely to secure sufficient additional
nondebt financing to maintain an 'A-' rating, and its operating performance
this year will likely be weaker than we expected.
-- We lowered the long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on POSCO to
'BBB+' from 'A-' on the expectation that debt to EBITDA for the company will
likely continue to exceed our downgrade trigger of 3x over the next 12-24
months.
-- The stable outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating reflects
our view that strong cost competitiveness will help POSCO maintain its
financial strength over the next 12-24 months even though steel industry
fundamentals are unlikely to recover significantly in that period.
Rating Action
On Oct. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
corporate credit and debt ratings on Korea-based steelmaker POSCO to 'BBB+'
from 'A-'. The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating is stable.
Rationale
The ratings downgrade reflects our expectation that the financial risk profile
for POSCO is likely to be weak for an 'A-' rating over the next 12-24 months.
We expect the ratio of the company's debt to EBITDA to exceed 3x, the
threshold we previously assessed as the trigger for a downgrade.
We base our expectation of POSCO's debt rising above 3x EBITDA on assumptions
of an absence of additional nondebt financing beyond the Korean won (KRW) 3.5
trillion we included in our base case forecast this year and continued
weakness in POSCO's operating performance due to deteriorating fundamentals in
the steel industry and erosion of the company's competitive position.
Although POSCO is making good progress in raising KRW3.5 trillion in nondebt
financing this year, we believe it is unlikely to raise sufficient additional
nondebt financing to maintain an 'A-' rating. In our view, significant
volatility in global capital markets increases the difficulty the company has
in securing additional nondebt financing. Also, given our weaker outlook for
the company's operating performance this year and next year, we believe it
needs more than KRW6.5 trillion in nondebt financing to keep measures of its
credit quality commensurate with an 'A-' rating in 2013, compared with our
previous assessment of KRW5.5 trillion, including the KRW3.5 trillion
discussed earlier. We see a low likelihood of the company securing an
additional KRW3 trillion in nondebt financing on top of that KRW3.5 trillion
over the next 12 months.
We expect POSCO to encounter continued tough steel industry conditions in the
region over the next 12-18 months as a result of slowing demand amid
significant overcapacity. In our view, macroeconomic uncertainties make it
unlikely a global slowdown in demand for steel will turn around quickly. We
lowered our GDP growth estimates for this year for most key economies such as
the U.S., the eurozone, and China, and we don't foresee a sharp recovery next
year. In addition, we expect spare steel capacity in China to be significant
and, as a consequence, an overflow of steel into neighboring countries such as
Korea to continue to be the main culprit behind lower profitability in the
regional steel industry despite recent signs of improvement in production
discipline in China.
In our lower base case forecast, we expect POSCO's debt to EBITDA to be 3.7x
in 2012 and 3.4x in 2013, above our previous downgrade trigger of 3x. We
assume the company's sales in 2012 will decline 5% year on year and its EBITDA
margin will be 9.9%, and in 2013 sales will rise 5% year on year and its
EBITDA margin will be 11%. This compares with a 14% year-on-year rise in sales
in 2011 and an EBITDA margin of 11.4%, a level of profitability we would
expect from the company during a downturn. In our view, a continuing
oversupply of steel in the region amid uncertain global macroeconomic
conditions will likely produce weaker profitability for the company in 2012
and 2013 than in 2011.
Liquidity
POSCO's liquidity is "adequate" as defined in our criteria. We expect the
company's sources of liquidity to exceed 1.2x uses this year. We assume those
sources of liquidity will include KRW6.4 trillion in cash and short-term
investments as of Dec. 31, 2011, and KRW8.4 trillion in cash flow from
operations. Also, we assume POSCO's uses of liquidity this year will include
KRW8.7 trillion in planned capital expenditures and equity investment and
KRW1.2 trillion in debt due to mature within a year of Dec. 31, 2011,
excluding short-term bank loans. We believe the company will likely roll these
over because strong standing in Korea's credit market gives it good access to
domestic banks.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that POSCO's strong cost competitiveness
will help it maintain its financial strength over the next 12-24 months
although we believe steel industry fundamentals are unlikely to recover
significantly in that period.
We may lower the ratings on POSCO if the ratio of its adjusted debt to EBITDA
exceeds 3.7x over the next 12-24 months on a sustained basis, likely as a
result of weak operating cash flow due to tough market conditions or
heavier-than-expected capital investment. We could raise the ratings if
adjusted debt to EBITDA is below 2.7x for a protracted period, possibly as a
result of stronger operating performance and greater nondebt financing than we
expect.
Related Criteria And Research
Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate
Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals
Industry, June 22, 2009
2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
POSCO
Senior Unsecured BBB+ A-
Zeus (Cayman)
Senior Unsecured BBB+ A-
Downgraded; Outlook Action
To From
POSCO
Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/-- A-/Negative/--