TEXT-Fitch affirms two Swiss covered bond programmes at 'AAA'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 14- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit Suisse's (CS, 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+') and
UBS AG's (UBS, 'A+'/Stable/'F1+') covered bonds programmes at 'AAA'. The rating
actions follow the implementation of the agency's updated Covered Bond Counterparty Criteria
(see "Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria", dated 14 March 2011 at www.fitchratings.com).
Both covered bond programmes are backed exclusively by residential mortgage
loans. All cover pool assets are denominated in CHF, while UBS's covered bonds
are euro-denominated and CS's are euro and USD-denominated. Both programmes'
interest rate swap and currency swap agreements are signed between the guarantor
(SPV) and the counterparty to minimise the cash flow mismatches. The initial
counterparty is the issuer itself.
For all covered bond programmes, Fitch expects the liquidity risk mitigants to
be introduced to cover at a minimum the amount of expected covered bond interest
payments and senior expenses due over the next three months on a rolling basis,
subject to the issuer being rated below 'A'/'F1'. Both the CS and UBS covered
bond programmes are in compliance with Fitch's covered bonds counterparty
criteria.
Most of the cover assets in both cover pools bear a fixed interest rate. The
fixed interest payments are swapped into floating interest rate payments (CHF
LIBOR). For the UBS covered bonds, the swap notional amount is re-balanced if
necessary to match the notional amount of the fixed assets and minimise the open
positions. The majority (ca. 77%) of the CS fixed cover assets are swapped into
floating assets. On the liability side, the interest rate and currency
mismatches are fully hedged in both programmes. The guarantor pays floating in
CHF and receives fixed in EUR/USD.
In Fitch's view, internal derivative counterparties, even if subject to
replacement provisions, leave covered bond investors more vulnerable to an
issuer default compared to programmes with external derivative counterparties.
Therefore, Fitch will tighten the relationship between the issuer rating and the
covered bond rating; even though the replacement language in both the UBS and CS
covered bond programme is in compliance with Fitch's covered bonds counterparty
criteria.
As a result, the Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of UBS's programme has been
increased to 25.4% from 21.9% and the D-Factor of CS's programme has been
increased to 24.4% from 21.0%. The increase of the D-Factor has no direct impact
on the rating of the covered bonds. UBS's D-Factor of 25.4%, combined with the
bank's Long-term IDR of 'A+', limits the rating on a probability of default
basis to an unchanged maximum of 'AA+' for UBS's covered bonds. The covered
bonds rating of 'AAA' can be maintained provided the level of OC allows the
cover pool to withstand 'AA+' stress levels and repay maturing covered bonds
when due, and is also sufficient to achieve recoveries given default, justifying
a one-notch recovery uplift under 'AAA' scenarios. CS's D-Factor of 24.4%,
combined with the bank's Long-term IDR of 'AA-', limits the rating on a
probability of default basis to an unchanged maximum of 'AAA' for CS's covered
bonds.