公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 22日 星期四 17:00 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns B1 rating to Jaguar Land Rover's senior notes

March 22 Jaguar Land Rover PLC

* Moody's assigns B1 rating to Jaguar Land Rover's senior notes

