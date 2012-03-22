版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 22日 星期四 17:14 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's changes BAT's ratings outlook to positive

March 22 British American Tobacco plc (BAT)

* Moody's changes BAT's ratings outlook to positive; the Baa1/P-2 ratings are affirmed

