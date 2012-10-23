版本:
中国
2012年 10月 23日

BRIEF-Moody's:Belgium's banking system outlook remains negative

Oct 23 Belfius Bank SA/NV, Fortis Bank SA/NV, ING Belgium SA/NV and KBC Bank NV

