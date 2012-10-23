版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 23日 星期二 15:52 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's confirms Baa3 ratings of DFS Funding, Turkish ABS DPR notes

Oct 23 DFS Funding Corp

* Moody's confirms Baa3 ratings of DFS Funding, Turkish ABS DPR notes

