TEXT-S&P summary: Hachijuni Bank Ltd.

Rationale
Our ratings on Hachijuni Bank Ltd. (A/Stable/A-1) reflect its strong capitalization,
adequate liquidity supported by solid small-lot deposits, and strong business franchise in
Nagano Prefecture. On the other hand, the ratings are constrained by weak profitability
considering the high ratings we have assigned to the bank, as well as the interest rate risk
volume in its banking book, which we view as large relative to its capital and earnings and by
international standards.
Standard and Poor's bases its ratings on Hachijuni Bank on the bank's "adequate" business
position, "strong" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and
"strong" liquidity. The bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'a'.
Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and
industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor SACP, the starting point in assigning an
issuer credit rating (ICR). Our anchor SACP for a bank operating only in Japan is 'a-'. The
BICRA score is informed by our evaluation of economic risk. We view Japan as a developed and
diverse economy with a strong net external balance, which offsets the high level of government
debt, and limited fiscal flexibility. With regard to industry risk, the banking sector is
underpinned by a high and stable share of core deposits in funding and prudent regulatory
monitoring. On the other hand, we consider the banking sector as fragmented with overcapacity,
and those factors are evidenced by generally low earnings capacity.
Standard & Poor's assesses Hachijuni Bank's business position as "adequate," based on the
bank's solid customer base in its home prefecture of Nagano, which has a vibrant manufacturing
industry (particularly in the machinery industry). With JPY6.6 trillion in total assets as of
March 31, 2012, the bank is ranked among the top 10 of 64 Japanese regional banks on a
stand-alone basis (excluding groups), placing it at the top of domestic banks with head offices
in Nagano, whose GDP is almost equal to that of Morocco. The bank boasts a 41% share of loans
and a 32% share of deposits (as of March 31, 2011) in the Nagano Prefecture market, far ahead of
the competitor with the second-largest market shares. This has allowed the bank to maintain a
stable earnings base over a long period of time. Seen against the entire domestic market that
includes major banks, however, its customer base appears limited. Its operating base is also
highly concentrated in Nagano Prefecture. Against this backdrop, the bank maintains a
conservative management policy and focuses on retail lending, particularly loans for small and
midsize enterprises (SMEs) and residential mortgage loans for mainly individual customers.
Standard & Poor's assesses Hachijuni Bank's capital and earnings as "strong," based on the
view that the bank's capital base is strong, while its profitability is slightly weak by
international standards. We expect its risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio to remain high, in the
range of 11.0% to 12.0% in the next 18 months or so. As for profitability, however, the bank's
net core operating profit, a financial measure to indicate its fundamental earnings capacity,
may decrease slightly for the foreseeable future, in our view. There is limited demand for bank
loans in Japan and spreads are narrowing, reflecting intense competition in the banking
industry.
The Small and Midsize Enterprises (SMEs) Financing Facilitation Act, which has bolstered the
credit quality of SMEs, is set to expire in March 2013. Given that loans to SMEs generally
account for a high percentage of credit extended by regional banks, Hachijuni Bank's
nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio may increase to some extent, thereby raising credit costs in the
next 18 months or so. Our base-case scenario for the bank incorporates the risk that the NPL
ratio may increase about one percentage point, mainly due to the expiration of the SME Financing
Facilitation Act. Taking into account the bank's coverage ratio of NPLs under our base-case
scenario, we believe that incremental credit costs will be limited. However, the bank's asset
quality could deteriorate further. The earnings of its corporate customers could fall if growing
uncertainties in the global economy significantly slows domestic growth. In particular, we will
closely monitor how changes in economic conditions would affect the bank's asset quality, given
that SMEs are regional banks' core customers and are more susceptible to such changes than big
corporations.
Our "adequate" assessment for Hachijuni Bank's risk position reflects our view that the bank
is likely to maintain the risk position and risk asset volume of its loan portfolios over the
next one to two years. That will enable the bank to sustain its adequate risk management system.
As of March 31, 2012, the bank's net NPL ratio (consolidated risk-managed assets net of loan
loss provisions) to total loans stood at 1.9%, which is average for rated regional banks. In the
past five years, its credit cost ratio exceeded Standard & Poor's normalized loss levels
twice--once in fiscal 2007 (ended March 31, 2008) when the bank disposed NPLs of large-ticket
borrowers and another in fiscal 2008 (ended March 31, 2009) when the economy took a hit from the
collapse of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. However its loan portfolio comprising
small-lot deposits (centered on loans for SMEs and residential mortgage loans for mainly
individual customers) is generally stable compared with those of major banks. Meanwhile, its
investment banking and trading businesses are limited, and thus, the degree of operational
complexity is low. By market comparison, however, its net profits are more susceptible to
interest rate fluctuations, given that bonds account for a higher proportion of its asset
portfolio.
We assess Hachijuni Bank's funding as "average" and its liquidity as "strong." The main
funding source is a stable base of core deposits consisting of small-lot deposits. Backed by its
solid customer base, Hachijuni Bank secures a high level of deposits, which cover all the
lendable funds of the bank (its loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 73% as of March 31, 2012).
Therefore, the bank is not directly affected by changes in the funding market environment. In
addition, the bank has not issued corporate bonds and invests excess funds in assets with
relatively high liquidity, such as Japanese government bonds. It has a stable deposit base that
generally consists of small-lot deposits mainly from individual accounts (in Nagano Prefecture),
which make up about 65% of its total deposit balance.
Standard and Poor's assesses the likelihood of extraordinary government support for
Hachijuni Bank in a time of need as "moderately high." This reflects our view that the bank has
"moderate" systemic importance in Japan and the government's "highly supportive" tendency toward
private-sector banks in Japan. Our assessment is based on Hachijuni Bank's position in the
domestic market, Japan's legal framework of government support for domestic banks, including the
capital injection scheme, and the government's track record of providing support for regional
financial institutions. Nevertheless, the counterparty credit rating on Hachijuni Bank is 'A',
which is on par with the bank's SACP, even after factoring government support into the rating.
This is because Hachijuni Bank's SACP is lower than the sovereign rating on Japan
(AA-/Negative/A-1+) by merely two notches, leaving little room for a notch-up for the likelihood
of government support. Under our rating criteria, if the likelihood of extraordinary government
support is "moderately high," no notch-up is incorporated into the rating for a combination of
'a' SACP and the current 'AA-' sovereign rating on Japan.
