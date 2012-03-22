BRIEF-Moody's ups Cimarex to Ba1

BRIEF-Mercury General announces public offering of some senior notes
* Mercury general corporation announces public offering of $375 million of 4.400% senior notes due 2027
March 22 Cimarex Energy Co
* Moody's upgrades Cimarex to Ba1 from Ba2
* MBIA inc - as Of Dec. 31, 2016, national public finance guarantee had $3.6 billion of gross insured par outstanding related to Puerto Rico Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2lt8iiP) Further company coverage:
* Nacco Industries Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results