公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 23日 星期二

BRIEF-Moody's cuts senior and mezzanine notes in two UK reverse mortgage transactions

Oct 23 Equity Release Funding (No 4) Plc and Equity Release Funding (No. 5) Plc

* Moody's downgrades senior and mezzanine notes in two UK reverse mortgage transactions

