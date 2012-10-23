TEXT-S&P summary: gategroup Holding AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 23 -

Summary analysis -- gategroup Holding AG -------------------------- 23-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Switzerland

Primary SIC: Transportation

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Feb-2012 BB/-- BB/--

Rationale

The rating on Switzerland-based gategroup Holding AG (gategroup), a provider of products, services, and solutions to airline passengers, reflects Standard & Poor's Rating Services' assessment of the company's "fair" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile.

gategroup's financial risk profile is constrained by its indebted capital structure, with adjusted debt standing at 3.0x EBITDA on Dec. 31, 2011. It is also limited by an acquisitive growth strategy, which we estimate will result in adjusted debt to EBITDA increasing toward 4.0x at year-end 2012, taking into account the Helios acquisition and our forecast that the group's profitability will weaken during the year. In our view, deleveraging may be hampered by further acquisitions and dividends paid to shareholders. The company's low capital requirements partly offset these weaknesses.

Our assessment of gategroup's business risk profile takes into account its exposure to the cyclical and price-competitive commercial airline industry, which we consider to be highly dependent on favorable global economic conditions. In our view, gategroup's exposure to the industry entails one-off event risks and cash flow volatility. The company also has high customer concentration, with weakening credit quality, and limited bargaining power with its customers. However, gategroup has a strong market position--we estimate a global market share of about 23%--and high customer retention rates. It operates in over 35 countries and is the main supplier for its top 10 customers at their hub airports.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We forecast that revenues will increase to almost Swiss franc (CHF)2.9 billion in 2012, supported by the Helios acquisition, rising volumes, and a change in the product mix. We anticipate that revenues will remain stable in 2013.

In the first half of 2012, the eurozone weakness dragged down gategroup's performance, since almost 50% of its revenues are generated in Europe. We predict that the economic environment in Europe will continue to weaken in the second half of 2012, and remain soft in 2013. In a downside scenario, we believe this could lead to negative revenue growth for gategroup. (See "Economic Research: The Eurozone's New Recession--Confirmed," published Sept. 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)

We expect that adjusted EBITDA margins will decline to about 6.5% in 2012 and approach 6% in 2013. Costs have increased more than revenues for the first half of 2012, which in our view, reflects gategroup's inability to fully pass on input cost increases in the very short term. Additionally, the loss of some high margin contracts contributed to the margin deterioration. As airline carriers continue to struggle, and look to cut costs and implement further cost restructuring programs, we anticipate that gategroup's profitability could be further affected.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We forecast an increase in adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to about CHF160 million, and adjusted debt of about CHF670 million, leading to a relatively stable adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio at about 23% for the year ending Dec. 31, 2012. Moreover, owing to deteriorating EBITDA margins, we anticipate that debt to EBITDA will increase toward 4.0x. We forecast EBITDA interest coverage will remain over 4.0x.

Although we believe that gategroup will continue to look to grow through acquisitions, we expect the company to focus on small bolt-on acquisitions. Aside from acquisition spending, we forecast capital expenditures (capex) of approximately CHF65 million per year.

Following the initiation of a cash dividend this year, we anticipate the company will continue to pay out about 40% of net income annually.

Liquidity

We assess gategroup's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, and we calculate a ratio of liquidity sources to uses of about 1.7x for the 12 months to June 30, 2013. Liquidity is supported by an absence of any material debt maturities until 2019, when the EUR350 million bond is due.

For the 12 months to June 30, 2013, we calculate total sources of liquidity of about CHF310 million, comprising:

-- Surplus cash and cash equivalents of about CHF75. We deduct approximately CHF130 million from cash balances to account for restricted cash, cash needed for day-to-day operations, and an additional cash buffer required, in our view, to account for uncertainty related to event risks including the risk of customer insolvencies.

-- Our forecast of about CHF120 million of unadjusted FFO.

-- EUR100 million of availability under a revolving credit facility (RCF) due in 2016.

We assess liquidity uses over the period of approximately CHF180 million, comprising:

-- About CHF35 million of debt maturities.

-- Capex, which we forecast will be about CHF120 million, including about CHF50 million of acquisition spending. In the case of deteriorating cash flow generation, we believe gategroup has some flexibility to reduce capex.

-- A cash dividend slightly below CHF20 million.

We consider the documentation for the EUR100 million RCF to be more stringent than the bond documentation as it contains several financial maintenance covenants, including a debt-to-EBITDA ratio, EBITDA interest coverage ratio, and an economic equity ratio. We anticipate that the RCF will remain undrawn in the short term as the company has adequate liquidity to cover its needs, and we do not believe that the financial covenants will be a restriction.

Moreover, the documentation for the EUR350 million bond limits gategroup's ability to incur additional debt subject to a fixed charge coverage ratio of 2.0x, assessed on a pro forma basis, with several important caveats.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on the EUR350 million bond is 'BB' and the recovery rating is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

Our simulated default scenario contemplates a default in 2016, driven by a prolonged period of weak economic conditions, the loss of major customers, and deteriorating contract terms.

Importantly, we assume that the company incurs additional debt on the path to default, as allowed under the documentation of the EUR350 million bond.

We value gategroup using a going-concern approach based on the company's strong market position, and our view that creditors would achieve greater recovery through reorganization than through liquidation.

We calculate a stressed enterprise value of CHF510 million, based on an estimated stressed EBITDA of CHF85 million and a 6.0x multiple.

For the full recovery analysis, see "gategroup Holding AG Recovery Rating Profile," published on April 20, 2012.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that gategroup will maintain credit measures that we consider to be commensurate with the 'BB' rating over the coming year. We believe the company should be able to maintain adjusted FFO to net debt of 20%-25%.

We could take a negative rating action if the company lost one of its major customers, undertook sizable debt-financed acquisitions, or if its operating performance deteriorated significantly--with EBITDA margins shrinking below 5.5%--leading FFO to debt to drop below 20%.

At this stage, we consider an upgrade unlikely. This is because, assuming no change to the business risk profile or reduction in debt levels, an upgrade would require an increase in FFO of at least 25%, which we view as improbable in the near term.

