TEXT-S&P raises rtg on Highlander Euro CDO class B nts

Oct 23 -

OVERVIEW

-- Following our credit and cash flow analysis, we have raised our rating on Highlander Euro CDO's (primary issuer) class B notes

-- We have affirmed our ratings on the primary issuer's class A-1, A-2, C, and D notes. We have also affirmed our rating on Highlander Euro CDO (Cayman)'s (secondary issuer) class E notes.

-- Highlander Euro CDO/Highlander Euro CDO (Cayman) is a cash flow CLO transaction that closed in August 2006 and securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. The reinvestment period for this transaction ended in August 2012.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on Highlander Euro CDO B.V.'s (primary issuer; issued the class A-1, A-2, B, C, and D notes) outstanding EUR407.05 million notes and Highlander Euro CDO (Cayman) Ltd.'s (secondary issuer; issued the class E notes) outstanding EUR16.65 million notes (collectively, Highlander Euro CDO).