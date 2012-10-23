版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 23日 星期二 21:26 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's:Defaults down again in Q3 2012 as low-rated firms access credit markets

Oct 23 HD Supply Inc, Ply Gem Industries Inc, Bon-Ton Stores Inc,Broadview Networks Holdings Inc, ATP Oil & Gas Corporation and Patriot Coal Corporation.

* Moody's : Defaults Down Again in Q3 2012 as Low-Rated Firms Access Credit Markets

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐