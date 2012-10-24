TEXT-S&P:Rain CII Carbon rtg unchanged on Ruetgers bid

Oct 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating and outlook on Rain
CII Carbon LLC (RCCL; BB-/Stable/--) are unchanged, following RCCL's announcement of
an acquisition of Ruetgers N.V. (unrated) that will be mostly debt funded. Standard & Poor's
also views that the acquisition announcement does not immediately affect its 'BB' rating on
RCCL's notes maturing in 2018.
When more information on the new debt structure is available, we will review the issue
rating and existing recovery rating of '2' on the notes.
We believe the acquisition could weaken RCCL's credit measures such that its debt to EBITDA
remains in the 3.5x-4.0x range over the next two years, compared with the current 2.5x. Although
the leverage and cash flow metrics are likely to be stretched immediately after the acquisition,
they will still remain acceptable for current rating on RCCL. We expect both RCCL and Ruetgers
to have positive free cash flows and the ability to lower debt.
The acquisition, however, will expand RCCL's geographic diversification and give the company
a significant footprint in the coal tar business, diversifying away from RCCL's calcined
petroleum coke business. RCCL and Ruetgers share a fair amount of similarities and both of them
have strong market shares in their respective businesses.