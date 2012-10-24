TEXT-S&P rprt: Europe's Sovereign Crisis Triggers Corp Crdt Erosion

Oct 24 - Volatility remains elevated in Europe this year as clouds of uncertainty continue to hover over the region, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Europe's Sovereign Crisis Continues To Erode Credit Quality."

"We anticipate that economic growth in the eurozone (European Economic and Monetary Union) will decline by 0.8% in 2012, and we do not expect much growth in 2013, if any," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "The weak labor markets, particularly those in some peripheral countries, have been detrimental to consumer confidence, which, in turn, has been putting downward pressure on consumer spending." Our forecast for the unemployment rate in the eurozone for full-year 2012 is 11.7%, and we expect this rate to stay at about the same level until at least 2014.

The outlooks for the region vary by country, with Belgium, Italy, Spain, and the U.K. likely to post no or negative growth in 2012, and the French, German, and Swiss economies growing only modestly. "The challenge in most economies is to find a balance between reigning in spending, both in the private and public sectors, while maintaining economic conditions that foster growth and employment," said Ms. Vazza.

As of September 2012, the 12-month-trailing European corporate speculative-grade default rate was 2.3%, compared with 1.6% as of year-end 2011, 1.0% in 2010, and 7.9% in 2009. While relatively few companies defaulted on their obligations so far in 2012, the degradation in credit quality was still significant. In the first three quarters of the year, there were about four downgrades for every upgrade among financial and nonfinancial companies, compared with a ratio of about two to one in the previous two years.

The increase in downgrades, combined with new ratings in the lower rating categories, has altered the overall ratings mix in Europe. Nearly 30% of all ratings were in the speculative-grade segment ('BB+' rating and lower) as of September 2012--a significant jump from just 17% as of year-end of 2007 (prior to the start of the global financial crisis). Historically, not only are speculative-grade entities more volatile than their investment-grade counterparts, but the default occurrence is also higher.

Credit quality erosion at the sovereign level is also significant and indicative of the overall weakness in the region. Standard & Poor's downgraded France, Greece, Portugal, Spain, and Italy, to name a few, in 2012. The likelihood of further downgrades among both sovereigns and corporates in Europe is high, given the difficult economic and fiscal prospects in many of the countries in the region. In fact, the ratings on the five countries mentioned above, as well as the ratings on about 28% of all European corporates, either have negative outlooks or are on CreditWatch with negative implications.