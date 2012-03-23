TEXT-Fitch cuts Repsol YPF to 'BBB';outlook stable

March 23 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Repsol YPF's (Repsol) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and Short-term IDR to 'F3'
from 'F2'. The senior unsecured debt and short-term commercial paper issued by Repsol's
wholly-owned subsidiary, Repsol International Finance, BV, which is fully and unconditionally
guaranteed
by Repsol has also been downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and to 'F3' from 'F2', respectively.
Fitch has also downgraded the subordinated preference shares issued by Repsol International
Capital Ltd. to 'BB' from 'BB+'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Stable.
The downgrades follow the announcement on 21 March of 57%-owned YPF S.A.'s
('B+'/Stable) Board of Directors that it would capitalise dividends in relation
to accumulated results for FY11. Fitch anticipated that a significant reduction
of dividends from YPF could put pressure on Repsol's IDR (see "Argentine Market
Intervention May Hit Repsol, YPF Hard" dated 20 March 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com). Given the recent events in Argentina and government
pressure upon YPF to re-invest cash flows in domestic operations over the medium
term, Fitch has decided to deconsolidate YPF from Repsol's consolidated cash
flow statement and debt, adding back any dividend flow. This approach to YPF is
the same that Fitch has historically adopted with Repsol's stake in Gas Natural
SDG, S.A. ('A-'/Stable).
In 2011, YPF constituted around 35% of Repsol's consolidated EBITDA. In FY11,
its cash dividend to Repsol was around EUR600m (FY10: around EUR1bn).
The deconsolidation of YPF by Fitch has a negative impact on Repsol's business
and financial profile. Proved developed reserves of crude oil, natural gas and
liquefied natural gas in Argentina were around 736 million barrels of oil
equivalent (mmboe) in December 2010, which represented more than 50% of Repsol's
total reserves. YPF's production totalled 0.495million barrels of oil equivalent
per day (mmboepd) while Repsol's remaining upstream production was 0.299mmboepd
in FY11. The deconsolidation of YPF therefore increases the weight of downstream
activities in Repsol's cash flow profile (an estimated 45% of EBITDA versus
around 30% previously). While it remains an integrated company, the increased
bias towards downstream represents increased business risk despite the Iberian
market's favourable refining fundamentals versus many other markets.
From a financial perspective, Repsol's funds from operations (FFO)
lease-adjusted net leverage will increase by around 0.6x compared to Fitch's
previous assumptions reaching around 2.1x in FY12. This is partially due to the
higher leverage of the Spanish operations compared with the now de-consolidated
Argentine entity. The adjusted leverage- replacing YPF's apportioned FFO with
cash dividends received - is not commensurate with a 'BBB+' rating for a company
with Respol's business profile.
The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. However, ratings may come under
further pressure if a new proposed scrip dividend at the Repsol level (as yet to
be agreed by its shareholders) does not save at least 50% of its cash outflow to
its shareholders after the announced 10% increase in the pay-out dividend. Fitch
believes that this is a reasonable assumption (used for the FFO lease-adjusted
leverage above) given scrip dividend take-up rates in place for Spanish entities
such as Iberdrola S.A. ('A-'/Stable) and Gas Natural. Additionally, Repsol still
holds 5% of its own shares which Fitch expects will be sold before the end of
the year. An inability to realise cash from these shares would be negative for
the rating. Rating upside potential is limited at this stage but may be
supported by the successful putting into operation of upstream acreage.
Repsol's liquidity (ex- YPF and Gas Natural) is adequate, with EUR4.7bn of
short- and long-term committed and undrawn credit lines plus EUR1.5bn cash of
December 2011. This compared with short-term debt of EUR2.5bn (ex- Gas Natural
and YPF) and expected negative free cash flow. The recent 5% divestment its own
shares (EUR1.36bn) plus three bond issues totalling EUR1.85bn and average coupon
of 4.6% increased liquidity after the EUR2.5bn share buyback in December 2011
and demonstrated Repsol's good capital market access.