TEXT-S&P summary: Allergan Inc.

March 23 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Allergan Inc. --------------------------------- 23-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: United States

State/Province: California

Primary SIC: Pharmaceutical

preparations

Mult. CUSIP6: 018490

Mult. CUSIP6: 01849J

Mult. CUSIP6: 01849K

Mult. CUSIP6: 01849Q

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Apr-2010 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

29-Apr-1991 A/A-1 A/A-1

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Irvine, Calif.-based specialty pharmaceutical and medical-device company Allergan Inc. reflect its "strong" business risk profile, and "minimal" financial risk profile, per our definition. We are modifying the business risk profile to "strong" from "satisfactory," given Allergan's demonstrated ability to retain market share in its key neurotoxin and glaucoma franchises. The company holds leading positions in specialty pharmaceutical (83% of 2011 sales) and medical products (17%) markets, with minimal competitive threats. It has good product and geographic diversity. Although there is some product concentration in Botox (30% of sales), end use is split 51/49 between therapeutic indications and cosmetic uses, and approved therapeutic indications continue to receive regulatory approvals. Risks include increasing global pressures on reimbursement, high R&D spending to maintain its competitive advantage and niche products, legal challenges, and modest sensitivity to economic cycles. Minimal financial risk is characterized by strong cash flows, low debt leverage, and exceptional liquidity.