TEXT-S&P rates USJ Acucar e Alcool and its $200 mln bonds 'BB-'

Oct 24 -
Overview
-- Brazilian sugarcane crusher USJ announced a bond issuance of $200
million.
-- USJ has a sound operating track record, with higher agricultural
productivity and operating efficiency than industry average.
-- We are assigning our 'BB-' global scale and 'brA' Brazilian national
scale corporate credit ratings to USJ.
-- We are assigning our 'BB-' rating to its proposed bond issuance.
-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that USJ will benefit from
higher cash flows from the positive demand fundamentals for sugar and ethanol
and higher capacity use.
Rating Action
On Oct. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-'
long-term global scale and 'brA' Brazilian national scale corporate credit
ratings to USJ Acucar e Alcool S/A (USJ). At the same time, we assigned our
'BB-' issue-level rating to USJ's proposed $200 million bond issuance. The
outlook is stable.
Rationale
The 'BB-' ratings on USJ reflect our view of its "fair" business risk profile,
"aggressive" financial risk profile, and "adequate" liquidity. Our analysis of
USJ reflects the operation of Usina Sao Joao, the company's sole industrial
mill. We see as a positive factor the company's 50% stake in the SJC
Bioenergia S.A. (SJC), a joint venture with Cargill Inc. (A/Negative/A-1).
However, given that USJ doesn't receive cash flows or dividend payments from
the joint venture, we excluded the diversification and cash flow upside in our
analysis of the company.