TEXT-S&P rates USJ Acucar e Alcool and its $200 mln bonds 'BB-'

Oct 24 -

Overview

-- Brazilian sugarcane crusher USJ announced a bond issuance of $200 million.

-- USJ has a sound operating track record, with higher agricultural productivity and operating efficiency than industry average.

-- We are assigning our 'BB-' global scale and 'brA' Brazilian national scale corporate credit ratings to USJ.

-- We are assigning our 'BB-' rating to its proposed bond issuance.

-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that USJ will benefit from higher cash flows from the positive demand fundamentals for sugar and ethanol and higher capacity use.

Rating Action

On Oct. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' long-term global scale and 'brA' Brazilian national scale corporate credit ratings to USJ Acucar e Alcool S/A (USJ). At the same time, we assigned our 'BB-' issue-level rating to USJ's proposed $200 million bond issuance. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The 'BB-' ratings on USJ reflect our view of its "fair" business risk profile, "aggressive" financial risk profile, and "adequate" liquidity. Our analysis of USJ reflects the operation of Usina Sao Joao, the company's sole industrial mill. We see as a positive factor the company's 50% stake in the SJC Bioenergia S.A. (SJC), a joint venture with Cargill Inc. (A/Negative/A-1). However, given that USJ doesn't receive cash flows or dividend payments from the joint venture, we excluded the diversification and cash flow upside in our analysis of the company.