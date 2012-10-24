TEXT-Fitch cuts WIND to 'BB-',outlook negative

Oct 24 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded WIND Telecomunicazioni Spa's (WIND) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB-' from 'BB' with a Negative Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

The downgrade reflects Fitch's expectations that WIND will not be able to maintain stable EBITDA and free cash flow (FCF) generation in the face of mobile termination rate (MTR) cuts, intensifying competitive pressures and bleak macroeconomic prospects in Italy. Fitch expects that WIND's leverage (as calculated by Fitch) will rise to above 5x net debt (including payments in kind(PIK))/EBITDA by end-2012 and the company will not be able to quickly de-lever to below that level. The Outlook is Negative as it will be challenging for WIND to achieve a stabilisation of its operating and financial performance and even minor additional pressures can compromise deleveraging efforts.