TEXT-Fitch rates WMECO's $100MM sr unsecured notes at BBB+

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 15- Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'BBB+' to Western Massachusetts Electric Co.'s (WMECO) $100 million issuance of 3.50% senior unsecured notes, series F, due Sept. 15, 2021. Proceeds from the sale will be used to refinance short-term debt and for general corporate purposes. The new notes rank equally in right of payment with existing senior unsecured obligations of WMECO. The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Key drivers of WMECO's rating include: the low risk profile and stable cash flow metrics of its regulated transmission and distribution operations; projected cash flow growth resulting from investment in rate base; a relatively stable local economy; a sufficient liquidity position; favorable federal regulatory treatment of the growing investment in transmission assets; and state regulatory certainty in Massachusetts in the near term.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) reached a balanced outcome on a recent distribution rate case at WMECO allowing for a 9.6% return on equity (ROE) and authorizing a $16.8 million rate increase on Jan. 31, 2011. The DPU rate case outcome also included risk mitigation mechanisms, including revenue decoupling which mitigates vulnerability to sales volumes. Other regulatory mechanisms allow for the recovery of commodity costs, as well as the reconciliation of costs related to storm damage.

WMECO's cash flow based metrics are consistent with Fitch's guidelines for the rating category and reflect the positive impact of the rate increase effective Feb. 1, 2011. The June 30, 2011 (LTM) ratio of EBITDA-to-interest was 4.8 times (x), debt-to-EBITDA was 5.2x; funds from operation (FFO) interest coverage was 5.6x; and FFO-to-debt was 18.5%. Fitch views the recent application of the revenue decoupling mechanism as a positive driver of stable earnings, and effective cost control as key to maintaining credit ratios.

Fitch's primary concern relates to the balanced funding and timely cost recovery of WMECO's $972 million five-year capital spending plan. The majority of the capital investment is on transmission and distribution system reliability projects, including the Greater Springfield Reliability Project (GSRP). The expected in service date for GSRP is 2013.

GSRP is a major component of the FERC-regulated 'New England East-West Solution' (NEEWS) transmission reliability project, and is eligible for incentive rates of return of 12.89%.

Fitch's concern is partially offset by liquidity which is sufficient to meet short-term funding requirements. At June 30, 2011, liquidity was $180 million. WMECO is a joint borrower on a three-year unsecured revolving credit facility that matures in September 2013. The aggregate borrowing limit is $400 million and the sub-limit for WMECO is $200 million. Debt maturities are manageable with $55 million due in 2013 and $50 million due in 2015.

WMECO, a wholly owned subsidiary of Northeast Utilities , is a regulated electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission, delivery and sale of electricity to approximately 200,000 customers in Western Massachusetts.