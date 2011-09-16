TEXT-S&P rates Ocean Rig UDW Inc. 'B'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 16-

-- With six modern operational rigs, Marshall Islands-domiciled driller Ocean Rig UDW Inc. holds a strong position in the cyclical, but growing ultra deep water drilling segment.

-- Ocean Rig has a leveraged balance sheet and financial policies that we perceive as aggressive. In addition, the company is controlled by a weak parent, DryShips Inc.

-- We are assigning a 'B' long-term corporate credit

rating to Ocean Rig.

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting the visibility provided by Ocean Rig's medium-term contract backlog, with a notably high percentage of revenues contracted in 2012.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to Marshall Islands-based oil field service company Ocean Rig UDW Inc. The outlook is stable.