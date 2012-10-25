版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 25日 星期四

BRIEF-Moody's cuts Navios Holdings to B2, outlook stable

Oct 25 Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc. (Navios Holdings)

* Moody's downgrades Navios Holdings to B2 from B1, outlook stable

