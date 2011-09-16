TEXT-S&P puts UBS rating on CWN following unauthorized trading loss

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 16- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its 'A+' long-term counterparty credit rating on Swiss bank UBS AG on CreditWatch with negative implications. At the same time, the 'A+' long-term counterparty credit ratings on related entities UBS Ltd., UBS Bank (Canada), UBS Securities LLC, and UBS Loan Finance LLC and the short-term counterparty credit rating on related entity UBS Bank USA were also placed on CreditWatch with negative implications. In addition, the ratings on indirectly-issued hybrid capital instruments guaranteed by UBS AG were placed on CreditWatch with negative implications.

The rating action follows UBS' announcement on Sept. 15, 2011, of an estimated loss of about $2 billion resulting from unauthorized trading by a trader in its investment bank division. It did not disclose further details regarding the nature or cause of the incident. It stated that it may now be loss-making in the third quarter.

The trading loss comes at a time when UBS' profitability has been pressured by factors such as low client activity and the strong Swiss franc. However, in view of its capital position, which included CHF33.1 billion ($37.8 billion) of Basel II core Tier 1 capital and a 16.1% Basel II core Tier 1 ratio at June 30, 2011, we consider the loss to be manageable from a financial perspective if it is confirmed at about $2 billion. Still, the loss will marginally extend UBS' long-term process of building capital through retained earnings to meet Switzerland's relatively stringent requirements under Basel III. Just as importantly in our view, the loss is a setback to UBS' efforts to rebuild its reputation and demonstrate strengthened risk management following its weak performance in 2007-2009. UBS is currently undertaking a strategic review of the size and shape of the investment bank division, and we consider that the trading loss may influence the outcome of this process.

We intend to resolve the CreditWatch placement once further details emerge on the scale of the loss and the risk management lapses that enabled it to occur.

We will also assess the implications for UBS' reputation and franchise. At this stage, based on the information currently available, we expect that the 'A+' long-term counterparty credit rating on UBS AG would be either lowered by one notch or affirmed.