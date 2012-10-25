版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 25日 星期四 19:33 BJT

TEXT-S&P ratings - Jackson National Life Insurance Co.

Oct 25 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Jackson National Life Insurance Co. -------------------- 25-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: United States

Local currency AA/Negative/A-1+ State/Province: Michigan

Primary SIC: Life insurance

Mult. CUSIP6: 468502

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Jan-2003 AA/A-1+ --/--

02-Nov-2000 AAA/A-1+ --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg AA/Negative 29-Jan-2003

US$250 mil 8.15% surplus nts due 03/15/2027 A+ 29-Jan-2003

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐