TEXT-S&P summary: Flextronics International Ltd.

March 26 -

Summary analysis -- Flextronics International Ltd. ---------------- 26-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Singapore

Primary SIC: Printed circuit

boards

Mult. CUSIP6: 33938E

Mult. CUSIP6: 33939K

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Jan-2001 BB+/-- BB+/--

04-Feb-1999 BB/-- BB/--

Rationale

The rating on Singapore-based Flextronics International Ltd. reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that the electronics manufacturing company will sustain its current levels of profitability and leverage, despite highly competitive market conditions. With annual revenues of approximately $29 billion, Flextronics provides electronic manufacturing services to a broad range of industries and maintains leadership market share in the data networking, telecomm, servers and storage, medical, automotive, and industrial end markets. The company's "fair" business risk profile (based on our criteria) reflects its good market position as the second-largest global EMS provider, offset by highly competitive and cyclical industry dynamics and sectorwide low profit margins.