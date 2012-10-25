TEXT-S&P revises outlook on Prudential and subs to neg

Oct 25 -

Overview

-- Although we continue to assess Prudential PLC's group capitalization as very strong, capital adequacy has weakened, partly due to the low interest rate environment. This is placing some pressure on our assessment of the group's very strong financial risk profile.

-- We anticipate that the relative shift in the group's strategic focus away from its historic strength in the U.K. to higher risk operations in the U.S. and Asia will continue. This could weaken our assessment of the group's credit profile, absent an improvement in the business and financial profiles of the overseas businesses.

-- As a result, we are revising the outlooks on Prudential PLC and its rated operating subsidiaries to negative from stable, which indicates a one-in-three chance of a downgrade within the next 24 months. At the same time we are affirming the ratings.

-- The negative outlook mainly reflects the risk that prospective capital adequacy may not be supportive of the current ratings given ongoing pressure from low interest rates and increases in capital requirements linked to growth, and the potential risks relating to a continued relative trend away from the group's historic U.K. strength.

Rating Action

On Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Prudential PLC (Prudential Group) and its rated operating subsidiaries to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'AA' long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Prudential Group and its rated U.K. operating subsidiaries, Prudential Assurance Company (PAC) and Prudential Annuities Limited (PAL), and rated U.S. operating subsidiaries Jackson National Life Insurance Co (JNL) and Jackson National Life Insurance Co. of New York (collectively JNL). We also affirmed the 'A+' counterparty credit rating on Prudential PLC.