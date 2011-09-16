TEXT-S&P Cuts rtgs on Taurus CMBS (Pan-Europe) 2007-1 classes A2-D

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We believe that investor appetite for secondary-quality assets in France is limited and therefore we also consider it unlikely that the Fishman JEC loan, the largest loan backing Taurus CMBS (Pan-Europe) 2007-1, will be repaid in full by its maturity.

-- Loans comprising approximately 35% of the outstanding balance are scheduled to mature in the next 12 months and we believe that these loans may experience refinancing difficulties.

-- Following an analysis of all of the loans in the transaction, we have lowered our ratings on the class A2, B, C, and D notes.

-- Taurus CMBS (Pan-Europe) 2007-1 is a pan-European conduit transaction, currently backed by 11 loans.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on Taurus CMBS (Pan-Europe) 2007-1 Ltd.'s class A2, B, C, and D notes. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the other notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our review of the 11 remaining loans in the transaction. In view of some short weighted-average lease terms, relative to remaining loan terms, and our view that investor appetite for secondary assets remains limited as borrowers continue to face difficulties refinancing loans, we have lowered our ratings on the class A2 to D notes.

We have affirmed our ratings on the class E and F notes to reflect our view that, although these classes are susceptible to principal losses, we do not expect these to occur in the near term.

Additionally, we have affirmed our rating on the class A1 notes, which we downgraded on July 12, 2011 following implementation of our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Ratings List Resolving European Structured Finance Counterparty CreditWatch Placements-July 12, 2011 Review"). The rating on the class A1 notes reflects our view on the risks that this class could face if the transaction's interest rate and currency swap provider, Merrill Lynch & Co. Inc. (A/Negative/A-1), were to default.

FISHMAN JEC LOAN

The Fishman JEC loan (30% of the pool) is secured by 18 office and industrial properties throughout France. The portfolio benefits from approximately 85% of income secured by credit-rated tenants. However, the weighted-average lease term of approximately three years coincides with the period until loan maturity in 2014. We therefore believe that the portfolio could face refinance risks if tenants do not renew their leases. Furthermore, our review of this loan has considered the secondary nature of the assets and an apparent dearth of investor appetite for such assets.

Although we recognize the risk that the borrower might not repay the loan in full when it matures, we do not expect principal losses to occur in the near term. Furthermore, we note that legal final maturity of the notes is in 2020, so the servicer could extend the loan. This would provide the servicer with time to improve the properties and/or re-let them to improve the portfolio's marketability and thereby reduce losses.

WPC #1 G&S LOAN

The WPC #1 G&S loan (1% of the pool) is secured by two industrial/manufacturing properties in Puttlingen and St Ingbert, Germany. The properties were fully leased to Gortz and Schiele GmbH & Co. Prazisionstertigung KG. Following the tenant's insolvency in 2009, the two properties have not been generating income. The cash manager, Wells Fargo Bank N.A., therefore continues to draw on the liquidity facility to fund interest payments due under the loan. We note that the special servicer, Capita Asset Services (U.K./Ireland) Ltd., is considering marketing the Puttlingen property for sale.

Considering the location and quality of the properties, we are of the view that they would appeal to a limited group of potential buyers. After accounting for necessary capital expenditures that would be needed on both properties, we believe that this loan is unlikely to be recovered in full and could trigger losses on the notes, although not in the near term. However, we expect any principal losses to be contained in the class E and F notes.

REMAINING LOANS

The remaining loans in the transaction are secured by retail, office, and industrial properties in Switzerland, France, and Germany. The portfolio predominantly comprises secondary assets with a weighted-average lease term of approximately four years. Of the remaining loans in the portfolio, 34% by balance is scheduled to mature in the next 12 months. We believe that borrowers of these loans may experience difficulties refinancing the loans at their due dates.

General market conditions remain constrained and, in the real estate sector, occupier and investor demand remain stagnant. This in turn continues to affect values. (Statistics for this year to date suggest that borrowers are struggling to refinance their loans. Of the loans maturing between January and July, only one in three repaid in full at their scheduled maturity [see "European CMBS Monthly Bulletin (August 2011): Only One In Three Loans Maturing Between January And July Repay As Those In Continental Europe Show Signs Of Pressure," published Sept. 5, 2011].)

In our view, these factors are likely to affect lenders' willingness to provide refinance. We note, however, that the generous tail period between loan and note maturity (will mitigate refinance risk to some extent because it provides allows the servicer some time to resolve those loans that do not repay at their scheduled maturity.

Taurus CMBS (Pan-Europe) 2007-1 is a pan-European conduit transaction that closed in August 2007. The transaction is currently backed by 11 loans, down from 13 at closing.