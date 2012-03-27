TEXT-S&P summary: Country Garden Holdings Co. Ltd.

March 27 -

Summary analysis -- Country Garden Holdings Co. Ltd. -------------- 27-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Cayman Islands

Mult. CUSIP6: 22234X

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Sep-2009 BB/-- BB/--

30-Nov-2008 BB+/-- BB+/--

29-Oct-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

Rationale

The rating on Country Garden Holdings Co. Ltd. reflects our view of the company's sale concentration in China's Guangdong province and the execution risks, albeit reducing, surrounding its expansion outside that market. The rating also reflects our negative outlook for the Chinese property sector and the likely challenging operating conditions for the next six to 12 months. The regulatory environment for property developers in China remains unpredictable.

Country Garden's land bank and established property portfolio in Guangdong temper these weaknesses. The company's land bank is one of the largest among Chinese real estate developers and the costs are the lowest. In addition, Country Garden is more resilient to industry down cycles than domestic peers that target investors, in our view. This is because the company's products target mass market user-occupiers, i.e., real demand.

Country Garden's sales are likely to remain concentrated in its home market of Guangdong in the next two years at least, based on its current project pipeline. In 2011, sales from Guangdong accounted for 66% of total contract sales. About 45% of the Country Garden's land bank is in Guangdong.