TEXT-S&P summary: Legrand S.A.

These strengths are tempered by the cyclicality of new construction end-markets and, to a lesser extent, refurbishment activity, as well as by the group's sizable exposure to volatile building-related activity and its low order book visibility. A further ratings consideration is Legrand's still-high revenue concentration in the mature and currently challenging markets of France, Italy, and the U.S. (together about 52% of 2011 sales by destination), although Legrand is actively increasing sales in emerging markets (about 35% of 2011 sales by destination).

S&P base-case operating scenario

Legrand has improved its structural profitability, in our view. This is largely a result of sizable cost-saving actions and some changes in product mix, which translated into a Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA margin of about 24% at year-end 2011. While there has been a moderate decline in the EBITDA margin in 2011 (with acquisition activity reducing the reported margin by 40 basis points), in our opinion, the past significant increase in margin is not entirely sustainable. This is due to input cost inflation and a return to acquisition activity. Nevertheless, our base-case scenario assumes that, in future, the EBITDA margin will remain higher than its historical level of about 20%-21%, and that revenues will be flat in 2012. This is consistent with Legrand's intention to maintain the Legrand-adjusted operating margin at about an average of 20%, including acquisitions. We believe that Legrand is well-positioned to benefit from an industry recovery, which we anticipate will start to gain momentum in 2013, after a lumpy 2012.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We believe that Legrand's credit metrics have sustainably improved. Legrand's strong performance follows significant deleveraging over the past three years, demonstrated by sustainable funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 40% (compared with 43% at year-end 2011). We think that a weaker macroeconomic environment, coupled with some likely acquisition spending in 2012, will utilize some of the headroom in Legrand's credit metrics because some growth expenditure could be debt-funded. Nevertheless, we believe it probable that the group's FFO to debt will remain at about 40% over the rating time horizon of two-to-three years.

Legrand has potential for consistent FOCF generation. Increased profitability should enable the group to generate strong FOCF consistently in the future, despite likely higher working capital requirements. This will allow the group to fund a substantial part of its potential growth initiatives from internal sources. This is despite a proposed increase in the dividend payment in 2012 and a likely steady increase in the payment thereafter. We assume that the group could spend as much as EUR400 million on bolt-on acquisitions per year. Our base case assumes FOCF before dividends of about EUR480 million in 2012 (year-end 2011 FOCF was about EUR500 million).

We believe that a more fragmented shareholder base after a gradual reduction in private equity ownership will support management's focus on maintaining healthy credit measures and tailoring spending activity to the group's sector environment and outlook. Kohlberg Kravis & Roberts (not rated) sold its remaining shareholding in March 2012. Wendel (BB-/Negative/B) now holds a stake of about 6%.

Liquidity

We assess Legrand's liquidity profile as "strong," as defined in our criteria. The ratio of liquidity sources to uses is at least 1.6x over the next 24 months. As of year-end 2011, Legrand had liquidity sources of EUR900 million available under its revolving credit facility (RCF) due in October 2016 (with an additional extension option of up to two years), with a cash balance of EUR488.3 million. We consider cash of EUR70 million as necessary to fund operations. The group enjoys robust FOCF, which amounted to EUR480 million on a Standard & Poor's-adjusted basis for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011. In addition, the group issued a EUR400 million Eurobond maturing in 2018 in March 2011.

These sources comfortably cover debt maturities of about EUR220 million over the next 12 months (EUR92 million under the term loan tranche A of the 2006 credit facility) and an additional EUR400 million due over the next 24 months. Total maturities include a EUR220 million bank loan expiring in September 2013 and EUR135 million of final installments under the 2006 credit facility.

In our opinion, the group's cash and available funds are sufficient to fund small-to-midsize bolt-on acquisitions each year. They should also be sufficient to maintain shareholder remuneration at projected levels, with a dividend payout ratio of about 50% of net income (of at least EUR230 million, as in 2011). We note that Legrand's capital expenditures are relatively low, at about 3%-4% of group sales.

The new EUR900 million multicurrency RCF provides the group's core financing. It replaces the tranche B multicurrency RCF agreed as part of the 2006 credit facility and is not subject to financial covenants. Some of the group's credit agreements are subject to a semi-annual financial covenant test that requires unadjusted net debt to recurring EBITDA to be less then 3.5x. In our view, Legrand retains sufficient headroom under this covenant (the year-end 2011 covenant test resulted in net debt to EBITDA of 1.2x).

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Legrand's credit metrics will remain in line with the levels we consider commensurate with the ratings, including FFO to debt of about 40%. We believe that Legrand could achieve this despite a weaker sector outlook, ongoing acquisition spending, and the maintenance of sizable dividend payouts. We base this view on Legrand's prudent financial policy, its strong focus on maintaining operating margins, and its successful track record of integrating acquisitions rapidly and capitalizing on any efficiency gains. We believe that this approach should continue to drive solid FOCF generation on a sustainable basis.

Rating downside could arise if the group were to increase its appetite for discretionary spending beyond the levels we factor into our base case, coupled with deteriorating industry conditions. Nevertheless, under our downside case, even if sales declined by 5% in 2012 and the adjusted EBITDA margin dropped to 21.5%, the group would still maintain the current rating, with the percentage of FFO to debt declining to the high 30s.

Ratings upside over the longer term would depend on Legrand taking a more conservative approach to the level of debt-funded acquisitions and/or the generosity of shareholder returns. It would also depend on the sustainability of the group's operating performance, most likely in combination with a more favorable industry outlook. Therefore we do not consider further ratings upside to be likely over the rating horizon.

