TEXT-S&P summary: K+S AG

Oct 26 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- K+S AG ---------------------------------------- 26-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Chemical

preparations,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 48265W

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Sep-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

30-Nov-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

27-Aug-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

23-Apr-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Germany-based fertilizer and salt producer K+S AG reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile. We take into account the company's position as one of the top-five producers in the highly concentrated global potash market and its global leadership as a salt producer since the acquisition of Morton Salt in 2009. K+S benefits from high barriers to entry, given geographically concentrated resources, satisfactory regional and product diversity, and good, albeit volatile, profitability. We expect favorable long-term demand growth for fertilizers, fueled by rising populations, shrinking arable lands, changing diets, and the need for greater food production. We factor in industry concentration, which should protect prices, and the deleterious effects on crop yield of skipping potash applications for more than one year.