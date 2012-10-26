TEXT-S&P summary: K+S AG

Oct 26 -
Summary analysis -- K+S AG ---------------------------------------- 26-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Chemical
preparations,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 48265W
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Sep-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
30-Nov-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
27-Aug-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
23-Apr-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
Rationale
The ratings on Germany-based fertilizer and salt producer K+S AG reflect
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's "satisfactory"
business risk profile. We take into account the company's position as one of
the top-five producers in the highly concentrated global potash market and its
global leadership as a salt producer since the acquisition of Morton Salt in
2009. K+S benefits from high barriers to entry, given geographically
concentrated resources, satisfactory regional and product diversity, and good,
albeit volatile, profitability. We expect favorable long-term demand growth
for fertilizers, fueled by rising populations, shrinking arable lands,
changing diets, and the need for greater food production. We factor in
industry concentration, which should protect prices, and the deleterious
effects on crop yield of skipping potash applications for more than one year.