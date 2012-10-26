TEXT-S&P takes various rating actions in Aquilae CLO II

Oct 26 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed Aquilae CLO II's performance by applying our relevant
criteria and conducting our credit and cash flow analysis.
-- We have noted a decrease in credit enhancement and a material increase
in portfolio concentration in the transaction, and have therefore taken
various rating actions on the class A, B, C, D, and E notes.
-- Aquilae CLO II is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans
to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms, with collateral managed by
Henderson Global Investors Ltd.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on all rated
classes of notes in Aquilae CLO II PLC.
Specifically, we have:
-- Affirmed our 'AA+ (sf)' rating on the class A notes;
-- Lowered to 'A+ (sf)' from 'AA (sf)' our rating on the class B notes;
-- Lowered to 'BBB+ (sf)' from 'A (sf)' our rating on the class C notes;
-- Lowered to 'BB+ (sf)' from 'BBB- (sf)' our rating on the class D
notes; and
-- Lowered to 'CCC+ (sf)' from 'B+ (sf)' our rating on the class E notes
(see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our review of the transaction's performance by
applying our credit and cash flow analysis and our relevant criteria for
transactions of this type. These criteria include "Update To Global
Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow and Synthetic CDOs",
published Sept. 17, 2009, and "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And
Assumptions", published May 31, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal.