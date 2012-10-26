TEXT-S&P summary: Cintas Corp.

Continental CEO eyes new business from Opel-Peugeot deal
BERLIN, March 2 Continental expects a possible tie-up between PSA Peugeot Citroen and General Motors' Opel division would boost its business, its chief executive said.
Oct 26 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Cintas Corp. -------------------------------- 26-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: United States
State/Province: Ohio
Primary SIC: Apparel and
accessories, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 172908
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-May-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
02-Oct-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Cincinnati-based business services provider Cintas Corp. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' analysis that the company's business risk profile continues to be "satisfactory," given its dependence on employment levels and economic growth, and that its financial risk profile has improved to "modest" from "intermediate," given ongoing credit ratio improvement, strong liquidity, and conservative financial policies.
Our business risk assessment reflects the company's continuing solid market position in the uniform services industry, diverse customer base, and potential cross-selling opportunities. Our assessment also incorporates our view that the company will continue to be highly dependent on U.S. employment levels and sensitive to elevated material and transportation input costs. This dependency is the primary constraining factor for the business risk profile and the ratings.
BERLIN, March 2 Continental expects a possible tie-up between PSA Peugeot Citroen and General Motors' Opel division would boost its business, its chief executive said.
* Cyber attack downs Duty Free website, virus hits Group site
PARIS, March 2 Presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron said he would root out inequalities in France's pension system, sell down government stakes in major firms and downsize parliament, as he unveiled a manifesto to set him apart from traditionalists.