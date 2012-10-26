TEXT-S&P summary: Schiff Nutrition Group Inc.

Oct 26 -

Summary analysis -- Schiff Nutrition Group Inc. 26-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/--

State/Province: Utah

Primary SIC: Medicinals and

botanicals

Mult. CUSIP6: 80669E

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-Apr-2012 B/-- B/--

Rationale

The ratings on vitamin, mineral, and health supplement (VMHS) market player Schiff Nutrition Group Inc. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment that the company has an "aggressive" financial profile, incorporating our view that the company's cash flow generation will continue to be somewhat modest, its asset protection weak, and financial policy aggressive. We believe credit measures will improve modestly over the next year. This expectation is based on the following key outcomes of our forecast for fiscal 2013 (year-ending May 31):

-- Adjusted leverage ratio (total debt to EBITDA) in the low- to mid-3x area;

-- EBITDA coverage of interest in the mid-single-digit area; and

-- Funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the high-teens percent area.

The assumptions informing our forecast for operational performance and uses of free cash flow over the next year (through fiscal 2013) include:

-- Over $70 million revenue benefit in fiscal 2013--primarily as a result of the acquisition of Airborne (taking into consideration probable integration delays) offset by ongoing benefits from the company's recent product launch in the joint care category, Move Free Ultra--including at least 5% mostly organic revenue growth in fiscal 2013, reflecting our estimates for growth in each of the four condition categories in which Schiff operates; and

-- EBITDA margins in the mid-teen percent area in 2013, incorporating our expectation for EBITDA experiencing a slight uptick thanks to Airborne's higher margins, but losing up to 100 basis points (bps) in 2013 as sales and marketing spending continues to support brand-building initiatives, including the integration of Airborne. We are forecasting mid-teen percent EBITDA margins in 2013.

-- We assume the company will not engage in voluntary debt repayment beyond the mandatory 50% excess cash flow sweep (per the credit agreement), and that it will fund acquisitions through cash of up to $20 million annually.

-- We believe total capital expenditures will be minimal, approximately $5 million annually.

Our characterization of Schiff's financial policy as aggressive is based in large part on controlling voting power--85% in aggregate, shared with Weider Health and Fitness (WHF)--of a financial sponsor, TPG Growth, which we believe may influence financial governance toward shareholder-friendly decisionmaking, such as payment of special dividends, as in 2011 and 2010. While the company has no stated dividend policy, we expect the company to continue its practice of dividends, though within the bounds of its current credit agreement, which limits the amount Schiff can pay in dividends and distributions: not to exceed $4 million per year, up to $10 million in total. We also expect the company to opportunistically pursue tuck-in acquisitions, funded through a combination of internally generated cash flow, additional debt, and sponsor support.