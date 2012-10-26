TEXT-S&P summary: The ServiceMaster Co.

Oct 26 -

Summary analysis -- The ServiceMaster Co. ------------------------- 26-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Delaware

Primary SIC: Building

maintenance

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 81717*

Mult. CUSIP6: 817609

Mult. CUSIP6: 81760G

Mult. CUSIP6: 81760N

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Jun-2007 B/-- B/--

19-Mar-2007 BB+/-- BB+/--

Rationale

The ratings on Memphis, Tenn.-based The ServiceMaster Co. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view that the company's financial profile continues to be "highly leveraged," particularly since the company's balance sheet remains highly leveraged and we expect cash flow protection measures to continue to be weak. In addition, we continue to consider ServiceMaster's business risk profile to be "fair," reflecting our view that the company's business will remain sensitive to still weak economic conditions and consumer spending, as well as seasonal weather conditions. Our business risk assessment also incorporates the benefits ServiceMaster achieves from its business positions in its fragmented and competitive end markets, which have historically translated into good cash flow generation from a fairly diverse portfolio of services.

Credit measures remain weak, but have improved in line with our expectations, because of EBITDA growth and modest debt reduction. For June 30, 2012, we estimate debt to EBITDA leverage was about 6.5x, down from 7.5x one year ago; the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was up at 9.7% from 7.1%; and EBITDA coverage of interest was up at 2.3x from 1.9x. Despite the lingering weakness of the U.S. economy, we estimate that ServiceMaster's credit measures could strengthen slightly over the next year, with debt to EBITDA leverage remaining in the mid-6x area for 2012 and falling to the low-6x area for 2013. We also estimate debt to FFO will remain in the 10% area through 2013. As such, we believe credit measures will remain in line with indicative ratios for our "highly leveraged" financial risk descriptor, which includes debt-to-EBITDA of over 5x and FFO-to-total debt of less than 12%.

Our forecast for 2012 and 2013 incorporates the following assumptions:

-- Continued weak U.S. economic growth and high unemployment continuing through 2013. More specifically, Standard & Poor's economists currently forecast GDP growing 2.1% in 2012 and 1.8% in 2013.

-- Sales growth in the low single-digit area for 2012, reflecting growth at the company's American Home Shield and Terminix segments, partly offset by declines at TruGreen as the company shifts its focus towards more profitable growth. We estimate modestly higher growth in the low- to mid-single digit area for 2013.

-- We expect EBITDA margins to improve slightly, but remain in the 18% area.

-- Capital expenditures in the $90 million to $95 million range.

-- Debt levels remain relatively stable, and the company does not pursue any debt-financed distributions.

-- We assume manageable acquisition activity in the $60 million to $70 million range.

ServiceMaster's 's businesses are sensitive to prolonged periods of economic weakness. We believe weaker economic cycles can affect revenues, based on our belief that the types of services ServiceMaster offers are largely discretionary. Seasonality and weather can also affect the results of the TruGreen and Terminix businesses, which we estimate accounts for a significant portion of the company's revenues and earnings. The revenue stream of these businesses relies on annual contract renewals. Although the company's geographically diverse U.S. operations can temper weather trends in any one region, adverse conditions in several regions can hurt sales and profits. We believe ServiceMaster's solid market positions within its diverse portfolio of highly fragmented businesses enables it to generate generally good operating results, as periods of weakness on one business line can be offset by strengths in other businesses.

Liquidity

We believe ServiceMaster has "adequate" liquidity. We expect cash sources to exceed cash uses for the next 12 months. Cash sources include surplus cash, availability under the revolving credit facility, and cash flow from operations. As of June 30, 2012, ServiceMaster had about $300 million of cash and equivalents, and exceeded the amounts needed ($258 million) to support regulatory requirements in connection with the company's American Home Shield business. In addition, ServiceMaster had full availability under its $447.7 million revolving credit facility; the amount of the credit facility will be reduced to $324 million in July 2013, $265 million in July 2014, and $265 million, as various tranches of the credit facility matures through 2017.

We expect the company to generate over $150 million of cash flow after capital expenditures and tuck-in acquisitions. We also expect cash uses to include annual capital spending of about $90 million to $95 million. The company does not pay a dividend. Debt maturities remain manageable over the next few years, with about $50 million annually; however, the company has a substantial amount of debt maturing in July 2014 when its roughly $1.2 billion (reduced from $2.5 billion with August 2012 refinancing) term loan facility becomes due.