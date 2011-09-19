版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 19日 星期一 21:20 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's asgnd rtgs to Nissan Auto Lease Trust 2011-B

Sept 19 Nissan Auto Lease Trust 2011-B

* Moody's Investors Service assigned provisional ratings to Nissan Auto Lease Trust 2011-B

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐