TEXT-S&P summary: Brunswick Rail Ltd.

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Oct 29 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Brunswick Rail Ltd. --------------------------- 29-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: Bermuda
Primary SIC: Transportation
services, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Sep-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on the Russian rail freight car lessor Brunswick Rail Ltd. reflects Standard and Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's "fair" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile. Our ratings reflect the small, but growing operating lease market, which has potential for new entrants, and Brunswick Rail's aggressive growth strategy, which requires significant investments and could result in negative free operating cash flow (FOCF). That said, Brunswick Rail's lease portfolio has an average tenor of about three years, which provides the company with some level of cash flow stability.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.