TEXT-S&P summary:International Automotive Components Group S.A.

Summary analysis -- International Automotive Components Group S.A. 28-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: Luxembourg

Primary SIC: Motor vehicle

Mult. CUSIP6: 45903P

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-Jun-2011 B+/-- B+/--

19-May-2011 --/-- --/--

Rationale

The corporate credit rating on International Automotive Components Group S.A. (IAC) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's aggressive financial risk profile, with debt to EBITDA that we expect will be around 4.0x or less over the next year. IAC's vulnerable business risk profile reflects a somewhat limited track record in its current form, our assumption of mid-single-digit EBITDA margins and its participation in the volatile and competitive global auto supplier industry.