TEXT-S&P summary: Community Health Systems Inc.

March 28 -

Summary analysis -- Community Health Systems Inc. ----------------- 28-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Tennessee

Primary SIC: General medical &

surgical

hospitals

Mult. CUSIP6: 203666

Mult. CUSIP6: 203668

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Jul-2007 B+/-- B+/--

20-Jun-2002 BB-/-- BB-/--

Rationale

The ratings on Community Health Systems Inc. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of its business risk profile as "fair" and the financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," according to our criteria. The ratings reflect our expectation of high-single-digit revenue growth, supported by a mid-single-digit organic growth rate and modest acquisition activity. The company remains acquisitive, but we believe acquisitions will stay moderate, and expect management to extend its success in improving acquired underperforming hospitals. We expect a significant improvement in the EBITDA margin in 2012; however, this is entirely on the upcoming adoption of an accounting change regarding the provision for bad debt. On a comparable basis, we expect reimbursement pressure and weak patient volume to offset increasing margins on recent acquisitions, keeping EBITDA margin flat.

We view Community's financial risk profile as highly leveraged, reflected in our expectation that the current debt to EBITDA level of about 5.2x will remain largely unchanged. This includes our belief that Community will use cash flow to fund acquisitions and not repay debt. We believe acquisitions will remain a key strategy to increase earnings, particularly as a difficult reimbursement environment and flat patient volume trends (adjusted for outpatient visits) continue to pressure profitability.

We view Community's business risk as fair because of its large, relatively diversified portfolio of hospitals that helps the company manage uncertain reimbursement, and spread local market risk over many markets. Community's hospitals are the only provider of inpatient acute care in nearly two-thirds of its mostly rural markets. This sole-provider status adds, in our view, an element of predictability regarding demand for its services. However, this is tempered by the risks to pricing as third-party payors seek to limit the rising cost of care for their beneficiaries. This profile is superior to all its rated peers except for HCA Inc. Our business risk assessment also considers our view of the still-increasing level of uncompensated care provided, the ongoing shift of certain procedures to an outpatient setting, and still weak overall economic conditions that have contributed to Community's generally weak patient volume trends.

Liquidity

Community's liquidity is adequate for its needs. Sources of cash are likely to exceed uses of cash over the next 12 to 24 months. In accordance with our key quantitative measures, relevant aspects of Community's liquidity are:

-- We expect estimated sources to exceed estimated uses by about 2x over the next year.

-- Sources of liquidity include about $1.2 billion of unadjusted operating cash flow before capital expenses and acquisition spending.

-- We expect Community to have most of its revolving credit facility capacity available, after outstanding letters of credit.

-- We expect uses of cash to include some investment in working capital, and capital expenditures of about $850 million in 2012.

-- The company will not have any significant debt maturities until at least 2014, and we expect covenant cushions to exceed 15%.

Recovery analysis

Our issue-level rating on CHS/Community Health Systems Inc.'s (the issuer) first-lien senior secured credit facilities is 'BB', two notches above the 'B+' corporate credit rating. The '1' recovery rating indicates our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The rating on the company's senior unsecured notes is 'B' (one notch below the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '5', indicating our expectation for modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on CHS/Community Health Systems, published Feb. 16, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)

Outlook

Our rating outlook on Community is stable. It has maintained margins and sufficient cash flow generation despite pricing pressure, flat adjusted patient volume trends, and growing bad debt expenses. However, we expect industry difficulties to continue to pressure results. If Community can improve its EBITDA margin, and reduce debt below 5x with our confidence that it will remain there, we could consider a positive rating action. We believe that, for Community to achieve this measure, its operating margin would have to increase by at least 50 basis points, and avoid an escalation of acquisition activity that might require significant debt financing.

Conversely, if Community cannot continue overcoming industry pressure on earnings and cash flow, encounters unforeseen meaningful reimbursement changes, or becomes more aggressive about acquisitions or share repurchases to the point that lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA climbs well above 6x, possibly violating debt covenants, we could consider a lower rating.

