TEXT-Fitch rates Wells Fargo Bank N.A. WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2012-C9

Oct 31 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following ratings to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A . WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2012-C9 commercial mortgage pass-through certificates:

--$86,171,000 class A-1 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$110,387,000 class A-2 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$444,199,000 class A-3 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$96,213,000 class A-SB 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$93,437,000 class A-S 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$830,407,000*a class X-A 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$101,334,000*a class X-B 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable;

--$64,485,000 class B 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable;

--$36,849,000 class C 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable;

--$42,112,000a class D 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable;

--$21,057,000a class E 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$19,740,000a class F 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable.

*Notional amount and interest only.

a Privately placed pursuant to Rule 144A.

Fitch does not rate the $38,165,081 class G.

The certificates represent the beneficial ownership in the trust, primary assets of which are 73 loans secured by 100 commercial properties having an aggregate principal balance of approximately $1.05 billion as of the cutoff date. The loans were contributed to the trust by Wells Fargo Bank, National Association The Royal Bank of Scotland plc ; Liberty Island Group I, LLC; C-III Commercial Mortgage LLC and Basis Real Estate Capital II, LLC.

A detailed description of Fitch's rating analysis including key rating drivers, stresses, rating sensitivity, analysis, model, criteria application and data adequacy is available in Fitch's presale report dated Oct. 10, 2012.