TEXT-S&P summary: Ricoh Co. Ltd.

BRIEF-Ecobalt announces an increase to previously announced offering
* Ecobalt announces an increase to the previously announced bought deal financing
March 29 -
Summary analysis -- Ricoh Co. Ltd. -------------------------------- 29-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Negative/A-1 Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Office machines,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 765658
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Feb-2012 A/A-1 A/A-1
28-Oct-2004 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
Rationale
The ratings on Ricoh Co. Ltd. reflect the company's strong business risk profile, supported by its leading shares of markets for office copiers and multifunction products. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses the company as having a modest financial risk profile, based on its conservative financial policy and strong liquidity. However, we believe a limited business portfolio, concentrated on its imaging solution business; intensifying competition in maturing markets; and weaker financial performance offset the company's strengths.
On Feb. 7, 2012, we lowered our long-term corporate credit rating on Ricoh to 'A' from 'A+', reflecting our view that the company's expected losses in fiscal 2011 (ending March 31, 2012) are likely to reduce the prospect of a swift recovery in either Ricoh's profitability or cash flow to levels commensurate with the 'A+' rating. On Jan. 31, 2012, Ricoh cut its outlook for its business performance in fiscal 2011, forecasting a consolidated operating loss of JPY18 billion. Factors behind the revision were the yen's continuing strength; the Great East Japan Earthquake and floods in Thailand in 2011; restructuring costs; and JPY36.9 billion in impairment losses on goodwill and long-term assets related to the company's U.S. production printing business.
