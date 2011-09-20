TEXT-Fitch:ConAgra CDS widen, general mills comes in ahead of earnings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 20- Markets by and large appear to view both ConAgra Foods Inc. and General Mills Inc. on stable footing, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest earnings commentary.

Though credit default swap (CDS) spreads on ConAgra (reporting today) have widened 15% over the past three months, the company has kept pace with the broader North America food and beverage sector. CDS liquidity for ConAgra has remained largely unchanged during that time. 'The recent spread widening for ConAgra can likely be attributed to market concerns surrounding its efforts to acquire Ralcorp Holdings Inc. ,' said Author and Director Diana Allmendinger.

The market appears to have a more positive view on General Mills (reporting tomorrow), as evidenced by tighter CDS spreads (6% over the past quarter). 'The market is pricing General Mills' credit at 'AA' levels, reflecting a more positive outlook for the food giant,' said Allmendinger.

