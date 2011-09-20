TEXT-Fitch:ConAgra CDS widen, general mills comes in ahead of earnings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 20- Markets by and large appear to view both ConAgra Foods Inc. and General
Mills Inc. on stable footing, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest earnings
commentary.
Though credit default swap (CDS) spreads on ConAgra (reporting today) have
widened 15% over the past three months, the company has kept pace with the
broader North America food and beverage sector. CDS liquidity for ConAgra has
remained largely unchanged during that time. 'The recent spread widening for
ConAgra can likely be attributed to market concerns surrounding its efforts to
acquire Ralcorp Holdings Inc. ,' said Author and Director Diana Allmendinger.
The market appears to have a more positive view on General Mills (reporting
tomorrow), as evidenced by tighter CDS spreads (6% over the past quarter). 'The
market is pricing General Mills' credit at 'AA' levels, reflecting a more
positive outlook for the food giant,' said Allmendinger.
Additional insightful market data and analysis is available at
'twitter.com/fitchsolutions'