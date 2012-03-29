版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 29日 星期四 18:18 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's drops the rtg of class A CMBS nts issued by Marlin (EMC-II) B.V.

March 29 Marlin (EMC-II) B.V.

* Moody's withdraws the rating of Class A CMBS Notes issued by Marlin (EMC-II) B.V.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐