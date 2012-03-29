TEXT-S&P summary: Vodafone Group PLC

March 29 -

Summary analysis -- Vodafone Group PLC ---------------------------- 29-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 92857T

Mult. CUSIP6: 92857W

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-May-2006 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

17-Oct-2005 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-headquartered telecommunications company Vodafone Group PLC (Vodafone) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's business risk profile as "strong" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate."

The supports for the ratings include Vodafone's industry-leading scale, as well as its solid market positions and strong brand recognition. In addition, Vodafone benefits from geographically diversified operations at differing stages of maturity, with growth opportunities in emerging markets serving to counterbalance the lower growth prospects in the group's core, mature, and highly competitive European markets. Further support for the ratings comes from the group's solid underlying cash generation and financial flexibility, with cash flows from more mature assets offsetting investments in growing businesses in emerging markets.