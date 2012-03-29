版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 29日 星期四 20:39 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rts Teva's new euro notes A3; stable outlook

March 29 Teva Pharmaceutical Finance IV B.V. & Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. ("Teva")

* Moody's rates Teva's new Euro notes A3; stable outlook

